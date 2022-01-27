M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

