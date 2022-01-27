mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $358,055.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,806.54 or 0.99862244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00088316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00400503 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.