Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Lowered to $250.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

