Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $494.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $397.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

