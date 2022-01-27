Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $213.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.