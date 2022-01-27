Morgan Stanley Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $166.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 967,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 174,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

