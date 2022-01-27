Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.59

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

