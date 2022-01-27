Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.91).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 193 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191.50 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 311 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.34.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

