Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 532,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.