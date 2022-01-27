Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.