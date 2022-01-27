Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Model N by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 664,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.