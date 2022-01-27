MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Down 7.2%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.30 and last traded at $146.41. 6,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 466,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,537,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.