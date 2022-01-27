Mizuho Begins Coverage on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 1,061,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $79,143,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

