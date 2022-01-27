Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,099 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Unum Group worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

