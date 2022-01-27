Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,045 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 90.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRB opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

