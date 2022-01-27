Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.