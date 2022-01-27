Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

