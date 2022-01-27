Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $880,477.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $880,477.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $61.57 or 0.00169753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 179,033 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

