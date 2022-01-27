Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $486,433.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $392.03 or 0.01088435 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.80 or 0.06512827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,177.20 or 0.94888741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051273 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,370 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

