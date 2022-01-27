Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $351.41 or 0.00955847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.87 or 0.06707173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,675.01 or 0.99756111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 28,574 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

