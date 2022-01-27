MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $6,726.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,115.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.23 or 0.06659889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00292064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.50 or 0.00784985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00398736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00247288 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.