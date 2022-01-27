Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will report $17.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MINM. Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter worth $5,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $55.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

