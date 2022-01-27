Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Posts Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlefield Banc stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

