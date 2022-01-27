Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$9.42. Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 44,218 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.