Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

