Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.68.

MSFT opened at $296.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.42. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

