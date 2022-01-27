MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.