Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at ATB Capital

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$64.78 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.51. The firm has a market cap of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.