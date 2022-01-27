Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.51. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

