Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.11) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 99.91 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

