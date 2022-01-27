Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.11) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 99.91 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

