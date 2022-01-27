Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 70,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

