Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

MEOH traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19.

Get Methanex alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.