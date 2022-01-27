Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CASH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.