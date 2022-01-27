Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.