Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 755,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $520.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.18.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

