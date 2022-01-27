Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in January

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

