Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

