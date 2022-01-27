Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

