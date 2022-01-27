Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 891 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $282,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.67 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

