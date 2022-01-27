Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.56 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

