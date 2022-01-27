Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.