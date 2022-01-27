Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,320 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 774,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

