Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 330,776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.