Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 942 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

APD stock opened at $276.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

