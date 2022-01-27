MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 266240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.25.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.03.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

