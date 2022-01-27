MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $13.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $11.19 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

