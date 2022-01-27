mdf commerce inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDF. Desjardins downgraded shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

