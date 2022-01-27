McKesson Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

McKesson has raised its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $22.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock worth $13,638,025. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.