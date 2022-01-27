McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

