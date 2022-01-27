Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 682.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.84 and its 200-day moving average is $354.95. The company has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

